December 13, 2021
Report: Andreas Christensen 'One Step Away' From Signing Chelsea Contract Extension

Author:

Andreas Christensen is 'one step away' from signing a contract extension with Chelsea, according to reports in Italy.

The Danish international's current deal expires at the end of the season but he is set to remain at the club.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that 'he shouldn't leave' as his renewal is 'one step away'.

The Italian continues to write that the last details are misisng before Christensen will sign a four year extension at the club, with an option of extending by a further year.

The club are hoping that everything can be 'realised soon' as Chelsea look to keep their defender at the club.

This will come as a huge boost, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva all also out of contract at the end of the season.

This comes Thomas Tuchel has benched Christensen in recent weeks, admitting that he was hoping that the lack of playing time would help contract negotiations.

"We have to hope it influences the contract situation a little bit," said Tuchel on dropping Christensen. "As I understood it the club wants the same, the player wants the same and the coach wants the same, to stay. That’s why we need the commitment and then we can continue.”

This will provide a boost to Chelsea as Barcelona and AC Milan were interested in the Dane but expect him to stay at the club after recent progress during contract negotiations.

