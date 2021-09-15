Report: Andreas Christensen is Set to Sign New Deal at Chelsea

September 15, 2021
Report: Andreas Christensen Set to Sign New Chelsea Deal

Chelsea's Andreas Christensen is set to sign a new contract at the club, according to reports. 

The Danish defender has broken into the first team in recent seasons having joined the club back in 2012.

He is now a regular starter for Thomas Tuchel's side, being an instrumental factor in the Blues' Champions League final victory against Manchester City in May.

Christensen vs Villa

According to Goal, Chelsea are still in talks with the 25-year-old over a new contract. A four-year-deal is expected to be agreed between the two parties within the next month, with an option for an extra year also being included.

Christensen's current deal expires next summer and with him consistently performing at the highest level, there is no surprise that the club are keen to secure his services for many more years to come.

He made his senior debut for the Blues in 2014 during a League Cup fixture away at Shrewsbury Town. From 2015-2017 Christensen went on loan to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, a spell which saw him improve and grow as a defender.

1005573037

Christensen was soon back in action in Blue as he came on as a sub in Chelsea's opening day defeat to Burnley in 2017. He signed his current deal just a few months later and won the Young Player of the Year award for that season.

He has consistently featured for the Blues since then, and has enjoyed a strong start to this campaign. The centre-back has started every game this season bar one, including a man of the match performance away at Liverpool.

