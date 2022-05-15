Skip to main content

Report: Andreas Christensen Withdrew From Chelsea's FA Cup Final Squad Despite Not Being Injured

Andreas Christensen withdrew from the Chelsea squad in the morning of the FA Cup final before the Blues fell to defeat to Liverpool, according to reports.

The defender was not in the squad as Thiago Silva was forced to play 120 minutes with an injury.

As per Matt Law, Christensen pulled out on the morning of the cup final despite not reporting an injury.

The report states that Christensen was set to start but told Tuchel that he was not ready to play. He didn't report an injury but sources close to the player state that he had been feeling unwell and did not expect to be named in the starting XI.

Furthermore, the source states that Christensen would never want to miss a cup final unless it was for a genuine reason.

Malang Sarr and Cesar Azpilicueta were the only two defenders named on the bench, with the Frenchman sent to warm up when Silva went down holding his knee.

The Brazilian was seen hobbling onto the team bus after the match, completing the majority of normal time and extra time with an injury.

When asked about Silva picking up a knock during the game, speaking via football.london, Tuchel said: "Yeah, of course, no options today. I was clear in some moments we would suffer and unfortunately, we suffered in the first 15 minutes. 

"We looked nervous and tense, and we played like we had one fewer day of recovery. We had an away game against Leeds on Wednesday and then 120 minutes, it was clear we would suffer against the team in minutes."

The Danish defender, Christensen, looks set for a move to Barcelona when his Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season.

