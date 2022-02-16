Report: Andreas Christensen's Chelsea Renewal 'Really Complicated' Amid Barcelona & Bayern Munich Interest

It is 'really complicated' for Chelsea to reach an agreement to extend Andreas Christensen's contract as Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested in the defe,nder, according to reports.

The 25-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season and it looks increasingly likely that he will depart.

As per Fabrizio Romano, it is 'really complicated' to extend Christensen's deal, as Barcelona and Bayern Munich 'really want him'.

This comes after Borussia Dortmund completed the signature of Niklas Sule from the Munich side, ruling them out of the race for Christensen.

The Danish defender has reportedly told Chelsea he wants to seek a new challenge at the end of the season, and with Sule departing for Dortmund, Munich could be his next destination.

Chelsea are frustrated by the defender as he has refused to sign an extension so far and could be on his way out of the club come June.

His demands had 'not gone down well' at Chelsea as they are not willing to allow the central defender to dictate the negotiations.

At the end of November 2021, Thomas Tuchel told Christensen to 'walk the talk' following the longed out contract discussions.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

However, it looks like now he will be departing the club as a deal is difficult to complete.

