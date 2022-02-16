Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Andreas Christensen's Chelsea Renewal 'Really Complicated' Amid Barcelona & Bayern Munich Interest

It is 'really complicated' for Chelsea to reach an agreement to extend Andreas Christensen's contract as Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested in the defe,nder, according to reports.

The 25-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season and it looks increasingly likely that he will depart.

As per Fabrizio Romano, it is 'really complicated' to extend Christensen's deal, as Barcelona and Bayern Munich 'really want him'.

imago1009585770h (1)

This comes after Borussia Dortmund completed the signature of Niklas Sule from the Munich side, ruling them out of the race for Christensen.

The Danish defender has reportedly told Chelsea he wants to seek a new challenge at the end of the season, and with Sule departing for Dortmund, Munich could be his next destination.

Read More

Chelsea are frustrated by the defender as he has refused to sign an extension so far and could be on his way out of the club come June.

imago1009100652h (1)

His demands had 'not gone down well' at Chelsea as they are not willing to allow the central defender to dictate the negotiations.

At the end of November 2021, Thomas Tuchel told Christensen to 'walk the talk' following the longed out contract discussions.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

However, it looks like now he will be departing the club as a deal is difficult to complete.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009585770h (1)
News

Report: Andreas Christensen's Chelsea Renewal 'Really Complicated' Amid Barcelona & Bayern Munich Interest

56 seconds ago
imago1009585777h
News

Marcos Alonso Challenges Chelsea to Be More Like Manchester City

30 minutes ago
imago1006594503h
News

Antonio Rudiger Heaps Praise on 'Football Expert' Thomas Tuchel Following Chelsea's Club World Cup Triumph

1 hour ago
imago1009749984h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Make Move for Mathijs De Ligt When €120M Juventus Release Clause Activates

2 hours ago
imago1002918831h
News

Sergio Aguero Names Chelsea Legend John Terry as Toughest Defender He's Faced

2 hours ago
imago1009718480h
News

Glen Johnson Urges Chelsea to Bide Time With Armando Broja & Not Bring Striker Back 'Too Soon'

3 hours ago
imago1000092614h
News

Sergio Aguero Labels Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard as Better than Steven Gerrard & Paul Scholes

3 hours ago
imago1009585777h
News

Marcos Alonso Praises Chelsea's Character After Club World Cup Triumph

12 hours ago