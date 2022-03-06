Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Andreas Christensen's Move From Chelsea to Barcelona Pending 'Final Details' Ahead of Meeting in Spain

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen's transfer to Barcelona is pending the final details, according to reports.

The 25-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season and he looks set for an exit.

As per Nathan Gissing, the final details for his move to Spain remain as he looks set to join Barcelona.

imago1010088973h

The Danish defender 'communicated his decision for a new challenge' back in December and there is a meeting scheduled next week to 'close the deal'.

Furthermore, he completed his medical tests on Monday, after missing the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel showed signs of frustration with the centre-back earlier this season because of the contract talks which saw Christensen stall before he was dropped for a series of matches.

Read More

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," he said.

imago1009992884h

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

Barcelona are pursuing a swoop for not only Christensen, but also Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who will also come to the end of his contract at the end of the current season.

The Blues are currently facing a defensive contract crisis as they deal with the potential departure of Antonio Rudiger too, who is also nearing the end of his contract.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen in Chelsea's defensive department but it looks increasingly likely that Christensen is set for a departure.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010144506h
News

Conor McGregor Sends Message to Roman Abramovich Amid Chelsea Interest Rumours

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010364817h
News

Reece James on Chelsea's Momentum Following Burnley Victory

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010364618h
News

Reece James Provides Fitness Update After Premier League Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010365217h
News

Reece James Happy to Be Back in Premier League Action for Chelsea `

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010365217h
News

Thomas Tuchel Highlights Individual Performances in Chelsea's Win Over Burnley

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1010360760h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Pride in Chelsea Performances Amid Uncertainty Regarding Sale

By Nick Emms5 hours ago
imago1010364817h
News

Reece James: Chelsea's 4-0 Victory at Burnley Flattered Blues

By Nick Emms5 hours ago
imago1008115199h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Ben Chilwell & Reece James Injuries Changed Chelsea's Season

By Nick Emms6 hours ago