Report: Andreas Christensen's Move From Chelsea to Barcelona Pending 'Final Details' Ahead of Meeting in Spain

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen's transfer to Barcelona is pending the final details, according to reports.

The 25-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season and he looks set for an exit.

As per Nathan Gissing, the final details for his move to Spain remain as he looks set to join Barcelona.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Danish defender 'communicated his decision for a new challenge' back in December and there is a meeting scheduled next week to 'close the deal'.

Furthermore, he completed his medical tests on Monday, after missing the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel showed signs of frustration with the centre-back earlier this season because of the contract talks which saw Christensen stall before he was dropped for a series of matches.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," he said.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

Barcelona are pursuing a swoop for not only Christensen, but also Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who will also come to the end of his contract at the end of the current season.

The Blues are currently facing a defensive contract crisis as they deal with the potential departure of Antonio Rudiger too, who is also nearing the end of his contract.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen in Chelsea's defensive department but it looks increasingly likely that Christensen is set for a departure.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube