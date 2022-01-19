Skip to main content
Report: Andreas Christensen's Representatives Contract Demands 'Not Gone Down Well' at Chelsea

Andreas Christensen's camp have offered Chelsea a fresh contract demand leaving the Blues frustrated once again, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and despite agreeing a long-term deal with Chelsea last summer, he went back on his agreement changing his demands. 

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel were annoyed by the situation which saw Christensen dropped for a period of time at the end of November. 

imago1008894018h

Christensen is leaving his options open as Barcelona circle with interest to land the Dane on a free transfer this summer. 

Now as per Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, negotiations for Chelsea to keep Christensen at the club have got more challenging.

Christensen dropped his father as his agent last month but he wants his son to get a 'renewal premium and also in a single payment’ if he is to stay at Chelsea. 

Read More

The European champions aren't pleased with the new demands and aren't willing to allow the central defender to dictate negotiations.

imago1009112726h (1)

Christensen is currently in self-isolation having tested positive for Covid-19, but his time at Chelsea appears to be coming to an end as links to Barcelona strengthen by the day.

At the end of November 2021, Tuchel told Christensen to 'walk the talk' following the longed out contract discussions.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," Tuchel said

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

