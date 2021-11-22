Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Report: Andreas Christensen's Chelsea Contract Talks Have Resumed

Author:

Chelsea have resumed talks with defender Andreas Christensen, whose current contract expires in the summer, according to reports.

This comes after reports that contract talks had broken down due to the Danish defender feeling undervalued at Chelsea.

However, as per Goal, the talks have already resumed as Chelsea look to keep Christensen at the club beyond the expiry of his current deal.

Talks had been going well previously until Christensen's camp reportedly stunned Chelsea with a change in length of the contract.

It is believed that negotiations had stopped as the Dane's camp wished to reduce the number of years on the deal from five down to three.

This came as a suprise to the Blues as Christensen has reiterated that he is happy at the club.

Read More

However, when recently discussing his contract, Christensen provided a positive update.

“I do not know why everyone thinks it is a bad situation. I’m still happy and I enjoy playing football," he said.

“Yes (Chelsea will have an interest in securing their player), but on the other hand, they also have a player who right now enjoys playing football and the coach shows him confidence. There is no bad relationship, there is nothing.”

The Blues will be hoping that they can come to an agreement on a new deal as the defender has impressed under Tuchel since the German took ovre from Frank Lampard last season.

