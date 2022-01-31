Report: Anthony Barry Refused to Push to Leave Chelsea Amid Everton & Frank Lampard Approach

Chelsea coach Anthony Barry 'would not push to leave' the club as Frank Lampard was appointed as Everton manager.

It was reported that Lampard planned to take Barry with him to Everton when appointed as manager in Merseyside.

However Barry has remained at Chelsea and according to the Athletic, the coach refused to push to leave Stamford Bridge to link up with Lampard.

IMAGO / PA Images

Joe Edwards joined Everton as Lampard's assistant as Chelsea refused to stand in his way, ending his 27-year spell at the club.

It is understood that Barry had held positive talks with Everton but a crucial stumbling block emerged when he would not push to leave Thomas Tuchel's side.

It was previously reported that Barry's reputation has led to approaches from Cardiff City, Aberdeen and Tranmere Rovers but decided to stay at Chelsea.

Tuchel previously convinced the coach to stay at the club due to his 'human qualities' and tactical details.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was uncertain as to whether Barry would stay or follow Lampard out of the door as the pair had a strong relationship, undergoing the same coaching course together as they looked to get into the game.

However, he has remained at Chelsea and this is much to the delight of Tuchel and the club, with Barry impressing his fellow collegues during his time at the club.

Edwards will not be replaced in the coaching staff, as the club have confirmed, which may lead to an increased workload for Barry.

