Report: Anthony Barry Set to Stay at Chelsea Despite Frank Lampard & Everton Approach

Chelsea coach Anthony Barry is set to stay at the club despite an approach from Everton and his former collegue Frank Lampard, according to reports.

The first team coach was thought to be high on Lampard's wishlist as he looks set for the Everton job.

However, as per Matt Law of the Telegraph, Barry is set to stay at Stamford Bridge and maintain his working relationship at Chelsea.

imago1008115213h

The news is huge for Chelsea, who rate Barry highly amongst their backroom staff.

It was previously reported that the coach was likely to follow Lampard to Everton due to their close relationship, undergoing the same coaching course together as they looked to get into the game.

Read More

This is not the first time that Barry has rejected approaches to remain at Chelsea as It was previously reported that Barry's reputation has led to approaches from Cardiff City, Aberdeen and Tranmere Rovers but decided to stay at Chelsea.

imago1000444793h

Lampard is now the 'leading candidate' for Everton as he had been targeted by the Toffees and held initial talks, after Rafa Benitez was sacked in Merseyside.

It looks extremely likely that he will be named as the new Toffees manager in the coming hours, with Joe Edwards set to depart Chelsea to join him as the assistant manager in Everton.

Former Blue Paul Clement will also depart to take up a coaching role in Merseyside as Lampard looks to steer his side clear of the relegation zone this season.

imago1008115213h
