Report: Antonio Rüdiger And Andreas Christensen Contract Talks 'Not Advanced'

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are not in advanced talks over new deals, according to reports.

Both players have been in fine form since the introduction of Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea boss back in January.

As per Goal, talks with Christensen and Rudiger are not advanced despite less than a year remaining on both players' deals.

If the pair do not agree on new terms, they will be free to negotiate with clubs in January as part of the Bosman ruling.

Previous reports said that Rudiger rejected talks of a new contract before his Euro 2020 campaign with Germany as Chelsea will need to offer the defender an improved contract to see him stay.

Rudiger had not forgotten that he was treated poorly under former coach Frank Lampard as Chelsea primarily deployed a four man defence, with Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva being preferred to Rudiger at the start of the season and unless the German is offered a pay rise he could refuse to sign a contract.

Christensen considered his future back in January when Lampard was in charge of the Blues too. Ahead of the European Championships this summer, which are currently taking place, the 25-year-old admitted his future 'looked pretty bad' but it has settled and now he's set to prolong his stay at Stamford Bridge, with contract talks set to open between the two parties soon.

If the Blues lose either of the defenders they will enter a market for a new central defender this summer.

