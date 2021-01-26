NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Report: Antonio Rudiger accused of bullying Chelsea's academy players

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reportedly been 'bullying' several young stars in the Blues squad. 

It's been a week already of chaos at the club following the departure of Frank Lampard as Head Coach following a recent slump in results. 

Thomas Tuchel is set to take charge and his appointment in imminent after he agreed an initial 18-month deal at Chelsea. 

fbl-fra-ligue1-psg-training

But there have been reports by the Telegraph, that Rudiger clashed with captain Cesar Azpilicueta, which the Blues skipper have to calm the German down as he fell down the defensive pecking order. 

READ MORE: Report: Chelsea tell Thomas Tuchel to make Blues title contenders this season

However new information has surfaced from Chelsea insider CarefreeYouth

Chelsea reportedly wanted to sell Rudiger in the summer however couldn't find a buyer for the defender. 

READ MORE: Frank Lampard releases statement following Chelsea sacking

READ MORE: The 10 reasons which led to Frank Lampard's Chelsea departure

READ MORE: How Frank Lampard's time at Chelsea came to an end

The 27-year-old has from then on been a 'constant problem', which has seen him 'talking to new potential managers' before Lampard was dismissed on Monday. 

He has been accused of 'bullying' some of the academy players at Chelsea, who starred regularly and flourished under Lampard. 

Rudiger could be given a new lease of life at Chelsea under Tuchel due to the German connection and Tuchel wanting him during his time at PSG. 

