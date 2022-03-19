Skip to main content
Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Almost Certain' to Leave Chelsea on Free Transfer This Summer

Antonio Rudiger is looking increasingly likely to leave Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and despite talks taking place earlier this year, no new deal has been agreed.

At the moment, the Germany international is unable to agree an extension because of Chelsea being under a special licence which prohibits them of any transfer activity, which includes signing players and extending contracts. 

imago1010595486h

It means Rudiger's future is unclear, with his priority to stay with the European and World champions. However, as of now, he will leave at the end of June.

As per the Mail, the Chelsea defender is 'almost certain' to leave, a huge blow to Thomas Tuchel who has relied heavily on the centre-back in the Blues' defence.

Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus, Manchester United and Newcastle United have all been linked with a summer switch for Rudiger.

imago1010677448h

Chelsea are expected to be taken over in the next couple of weeks, if everything goes according to plan. That will see the current licence lifted allowing the Club to resume transfer activity. This would no doubt see futures be resolved, including Rudiger's. 

On his future, Rudiger told Gazzetta dello Sport that he is happy in west London, and is only focusing on his spell at Chelsea. 

"Future? At the moment I am here, I have always said that I am happy here and we will see what to do in the future."

imago1010658732h
