Report: Antonio Rudiger and Chelsea Locked in Contract Talks Amid Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich Interest

Chelsea are 'still negotiating' with Chelsea over a new contract as several top European clubs remain interested in signing the defender on a free transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and would be free to negotiate with foreign clubs in January.

As per Fabrizio Romano on Twitch, Chelsea are still in negotiations with the German but nothing has been agreed yet.

Rudiger is attracting the interest of clubs across Europe, including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

It was previously reported that his first choice is to remain at Chelsea but he is holding out for around £200,000-a-week, despite reports of demands of £400,000-a-week.

There is still time for Chelsea to sort out the defender's future but with time ticking, the Blues will be hoping to make progress on contract talks sooner rather than later.

Speaking to Sky, Rudiger confirmed the significance of the decision in front of him.

"For me, this will now be the most important decision of my professional career.

"I have never spoken to any other club than Chelsea," he emphasises.

However,Thomas Tuchel remained calm over Rudiger's future at the club.

"I hope that they will find the solutions," he said. "It’s not only between coaches and players and what we wish for. At the moment it is between the club, the player and the agent."

