Report: Antonio Rudiger Could be Sold by Chelsea This Summer Despite Contract Extension Talks

The defender could depart.
Chelsea's German defender Antonio Rudiger could be sold by the club this summer despite ongoing talks regarding a contract extension, according to reports.

The German's contract talks are 'not advanced' with his current deal set to expire next year.

As per the Guardian, Rudiger could be sold by Chelsea this summer despite ongoing talks regarding a new contract.

Rudiger had previously rejected talks of a new contract at Stamford Bridge as he chose to focus on Germany's Euro 2020 campaign despite pledging his commitment to Chelsea next season by telling Tuchel he is '100% committed to playing under him for the 2021/22 campaign.

Rudiger's future at Chelsea looked all but sealed under Frank Lampard but he has worked his way back into the fold following Tuchel's arrival and has become a key part of the Blues' defence, which saw them go onto lift the Champions League last month. 

The defender is in a strong position to negotiate his new contract and seek improved terms after his fantastic form towards the back end of the season alongside Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta in the Chelsea defence.

Tuchel has already given his blessing to Rudiger signing a new deal, backing the club if they offered the central defender an extension.

"Nothing is better than what is doing for a new contract," said Tuchel last month. "If he wants to have a new contract he has our full support to stay at the club. He is speaking with his performances; he has been amazing since day one."

