Report: Antonio Rudiger Hands Chelsea Blow After 'Rejecting' Fresh Contract Offer Close to £200,000-A-Week

Chelsea are still falling short of Antonio Rudiger's contract demands following more talks with the defender, according to reports.

Rudiger, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and Chelsea are yet to agree an extension with the Germany international.

PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have been linked with the defender who has been claimed to be holding out for a £200,000-a-week offer from the Blues.

As per the Daily Mail, fresh talks have taken place and an informal offer was made in discussions to Rudiger of close to £200,000-a-week.

IMAGO / PA Images

But the offer still falls short of what the 28-year-old is holding out to persuade him to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel is desperate for him to stay beyond the summer, with Rudiger viewed as 'crucial' to the boss' plans in west London.

Chelsea remain optimistic they can strike a deal with the defender in order for him not to leave on a free transfer this summer.

Lines of communication remain open between both parties, with Rudiger keen to stay and Chelsea willing to find a compromise to conclude negotiations with an agreement.

Last month, Tuchel admitted he didn't need to sit down to hold talks with Rudiger to convince him to stay.

"I don’t feel he needs a lot of coffees with me. He is a guy that needs to trust you, to feel the connection, feel the trust. He wants to feel it by minutes and by actions. I don’t feel Toni needs a lot of words, pampering and coffee talks or invitations to dinner or whatever.

IMAGO / PA Images

"He is a top professional, this is what he proves. He is important, nothing has changed. We are in talks. It is in good hands because I trust the club 100 per cent and I trust the player so it’s a no problem situation for me.

"Obviously also for Toni he can still deliver, he did a fantastic match now in a back four. He’s super reliable. Nothing has changed. The points of view have not changed. Once something chances, you will be the first to know.”

