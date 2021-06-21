Report: Antonio Rudiger Informs Thomas Tuchel Of Decision On Chelsea Future

Antonio Rudiger has told Thomas Tuchel he will play under him at Chelsea next season, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is yet to agree a new deal with Chelsea and his current contract is set to expire in 12 months time. If he fails to agree a new deal in west London, he will be free to agree a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January.

Talks have been put on hold with Chelsea due to Rudiger's participation at the European Championships. He wants to fully focus on the tournament before discussing his future at Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

But Sky Sports are now reporting that despite no talks being held as of yet, Rudiger has pledged his commitment to Chelsea next season by telling Tuchel he is '100% committed to playing under him for the 2021/22 campaign.

Rudiger's future at Chelsea looked all but sealed under Frank Lampard but he has worked his way back into the fold following Tuchel's arrival and has become a key part of the Blues' defence, which saw them go onto lift the Champions League last month.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel has already given his blessing to Rudiger signing a new deal, backing the club if they offered the central defender an extension.

"Nothing is better than what is doing for a new contract," said Tuchel last month. "If he wants to have a new contract he has our full support to stay at the club. He is speaking with his performances; he has been amazing since day one."

Rudiger is keen on a long-term contract but it willing to see out his final 12 months of his deal and leave for free next summer if an agreement can't be reached.

