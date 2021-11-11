Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Report: Antonio Rudiger Moving Closer to Leaving Chelsea on Free Transfer

    Antonio Rudiger is getting closer to leaving Chelsea on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports. 

    The 28-year-old is out of contract next summer and is yet to pen an extension with the European champions. 

    Rudiger wants a new offer in excess of £200,000-a-week, while the club aren't prepared to meet his demands as it stands.

    imago1007760652h

    He has attracted interest from a whole host of European clubs. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG have been linked with the German.

    And as per the Telegraph, there is a 'growing feeling' at Stamford Bridge that the central defender will leave on a free transfer. 

    'No progress' has been made on finalising a new deal between Chelsea and Rudiger.

    Thomas Tuchel's side have already offered £140,000-a-week but Rudiger rejected the offer due to it not meeting his wishes. 

    imago1007760578h

    Chelsea have several contract situations on their hands at the back. Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are all out of contract at the end of the season as well.

    Christensen's deal is being worked on however there has been issues in recent weeks. While 'there is no panic' over the futures of Azpilicueta and Silva. 

    Tuchel will be hoping to tie down several of his defensive backline otherwise he will need to dip into the transfer market to find suitable replacements. 

    imago1007760639h
