Report: Antonio Rudiger 'No Closer' to Agreeing New Chelsea Deal

Will he stay, or will he go?

Chelsea are 'no closer' to agreeing a new contract with defender Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The 28-year-old's contract in west London is set to expire at the end of the current and no fresh deal has been agreed or signed.

From January, Rudiger will be able to agree a pre-contract with foreign clubs so time is running out for the Blues to finalise an extension.

But as per 90min, a deal is 'no closer' to being agreed. Rudiger's representatives have 'barely touched base' with Marina Granovskaia in recent months, adding further uncertainty to his future at Stamford Bridge,

Thomas Tuchel wants Rudiger to stay at the club and has made it clear to those at the club of his wishes.

Rudiger was offered new terms previously but he decided to reject them due to it falling 'well short of expectations'.

PSG, Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are all keeping tabs on Rudiger's situation, as are Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea are close to agreeing a new long-term deal with fellow defender Andreas Christensen. The Dane also hinted recently that an agreement is close.

"I know a lot is being said right now. I can not say too much (about his future at Chelsea), but I think it looks good," he said on his future.

The clock is ticking, and if Chelsea are serious about keeping Rudiger at the club, they will need to increase their offer for the German to be convinced of staying at the club beyond next summer.

