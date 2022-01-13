Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Ready to Listen' to Chelsea Contract Offer as Blues Ready Improved Deal

Antonio Rudiger is ready to listen to Chelsea's expected improved contract offer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently set to leave on a free transfer.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus have all been linked with the Germany international, and it appeared a departure was inevitable once the 2021/22 season concludes.

Chelsea have been unable to tie Rudiger down to a new deal, so far, due to his demands of a £200,000-a-week contract.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Thomas Tuchel 'really wants' to keep Rudiger but the Blues have only made one offer of around £140,000-a-week so far which was rejected by the central defender.

But as per the Telegraph, talks have reopened and Rudiger is prepared to hear what Chelsea have to offer as they make a renewed attempt to keep him at the club.

Real cooling their interest has encouraged Chelsea about their hopes of keeping Rudiger this summer.

What has Tuchel said on the matter?

After Rudiger scored the only goal of the game on Wednesday night against Spurs to seal a 3-0 aggregate win to reach the Carabao Cup final, Tuchel offered an update on his future.

He sad: "Everybody knows (the situation - he is out of contract at the end of the season), let's wait and see. Of course [we are confident of keeping him]. We have things to offer and he is the player he is in a Chelsea shirt and a Chelsea environment. He knows that very well.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube