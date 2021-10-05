Report: Antonio Rudiger Rejects £125,000-A-Week Contract Extension Offer

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger rejected a £125,000-a-week contract offer from the club to renew his deal at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The 28-year-old's contract in west London expires at the end of the season. Chelsea are yet to strike an agreement with the German to extend his stay in the capital.

Rudiger has become a pivotal part of the Blues defence under Thomas Tuchel, which has seen the head coach become 'desperate' to keep hold of him at the club.

Rudiger is holding out for around £200,000-a-week in contract discussions, and it has been revealed by the Daily Express that he has already rejected a £125,000-a-week offer from the club during the summer.

He is disappointed with Chelsea at the offer because they don't sit in line with his wage demands.

Tuchel is urging Chelsea to up their offer to agree a new deal with the central defender.

Rudiger is attracting the interest from across Europe. Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all monitoring his situation in west London.

Tuchel was remaining calm last month when asked about the defender's future, however as the time ticks down, he will no doubt get more edgy.

"I hope that they will find the solutions," he said. "It’s not only between coaches and players and what we wish for. At the moment it is between the club, the player and the agent."

Rudiger is free to agree a pre-contract with clubs from January if no agreement is struck with the European champions.

