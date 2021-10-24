Report: Antonio Rudiger Set to Leave Chelsea On Free Transfer as Contract Renewal 'Unlikely'

    • October 24, 2021
    Report: Antonio Rudiger Unlikely to Sign New Contract, Set to Leave Chelsea

    Antonio Rudiger is likely to leave Chelsea on a free transfer next summer, according to reports.

    The 28-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and talks remain at a standstill over an extension. Rudiger wants around £200,000-a-week, while the Blues are only currently willing to offer no more than £150,000-a-week.

    Rudiger is happy in west London but time is running out for the club to agree a new deal with the central defender, who has become an integral part of Thomas Tuchel's defence. 

    He is free to speak to foreign clubs from January 1 if Chelsea haven't finalised a fresh contract, and clubs are continuing to monitor his progress.

    As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Rudiger is unlikely to stay beyond next summer, saying: "It’s difficult to see him signing a new contract." 

    Real Madrid have been linked with the German, while Di Marzio states PSG, Juventus, Tottenham and Manchester City are interested and have been in talks. 

    “Rüdiger is in talks with Juventus, Man City, Tottenham and even PSG, who still need a defender," he added. "He will join one of the four teams."

    Bayern Munich have also been attributed with interest in Rudiger, which has honoured the Chelsea defender but he remains focused on his time at Stamford Bridge.

    "The interest honours me. That shows that I've done a few things right recently.

    "But I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours. I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone. I feel good where I am."

