    • October 26, 2021
    Report: Antonio Rudiger Still in Talks With Chelsea But No Agreement as of Yet

    Chelsea are still in talks with Antonio Rudiger over a contract renewal, but no agreement has been struck upon as of yet, according to reports.

    The German international originally signed for Chelsea in 2017 for an estimated fee of £27 million.

    His contract is due to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season, and has since attracted a lot of interest from a variety of clubs across Europe's top five leagues.

    As per Fabrizio Romano, Rudiger wants to stay in west London, and talks are ongoing, but the two parties haven't come to an agreement just yet.

    Rudiger reportedly was after a salary of around £200,000 a week, but Chelsea were only willing to offer £150,000 per week.

    Thomas Tuchel is keen to keep Rudiger in the ranks at Chelsea, after he has become an integral part of their Champions League winning defence.

    When quizzed about his future at Chelsea, Rudiger insisted he was happy at Chelsea.

    "I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours

    " I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone. I feel good where I am."

    Thomas Tuchel is also more than happy with the development of his centre-back at the club, describing him as 'an absolute leader'.

    “Toni Rüdiger has established himself exceptionally since the first day we arrived. He is an absolute leader and plays at an incredibly high level”

