Report: Antonio Rudiger & Timo Werner Set to Start for Germany vs Romania, Kai Havertz Benched

Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner will start for Germany against Romania on Friday night, according to reports.

Hansi Flick's side host Romania at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany looking to extend their advantage at the top of Group J in the World Cup qualifying stages.

Germany have won five of their opening six games, conceding just two goals, scoring 17 in the process.

Chelsea have three Germans with the squad: Rudiger, Werner and Kai Havertz. Two of the Blues are expected to start on Friday night.

As per Sport1, Rudiger and Werner will be in the starting XI. Flick confirmed Rudiger's involvement, however Werner is believed to be leading the line.

"I don't want to reveal too much to the opponent," said Flick on his team news.

“Toni (Rudiger) and Niki (Sule) have done their job very well recently and ensured a high level of stability. They will also play from the beginning."

While Havertz is believed to be starting from the bench after the XI was suggested to be decided in Thursday's training session.

Manuel Neuer, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Florian Wirtz and Timo Werner are all believed to be starting.

