Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants Chelsea Stay Despite 'Slap in the Face' Contract Offer

Author:

Antonio Rudiger is prioritising stay at Chelsea beyond next summer despite 'slap in the face' contract talks, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is set to leave next summer on a free transfer with his contract currently due to expire at the end of the season. 

Rudiger has been in talks with Chelsea over a new deal but the club aren't yet willing to match his wage demands of £200,000-a-week.

imago1007760652h

As per SPORTBILD, Rudiger believes the offer of €8.5 million per season from Chelsea was a 'slap in the face' as talks over an extension continue.

However, the German wants to remain with the Blues despite the unhappy feeling towards the club.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are two clubs who have been linked with Rudiger. They will be able to speak to him from January 1 if no deal is agreed with Chelsea prior to the New Year. 

Read More

imago1007975696h

Rudiger offered an update on his future while on international duty this month.

"For now I am only concentrating on what is happening right now. I owe that to the club, the coach and the team.

"I’m currently only focused on Chelsea. We’ll see what happens."

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen are all also out of contract at the end of the season.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007480507h
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants Chelsea Stay Despite 'Slap in the Face' Contract Offer

52 seconds ago
imago1007582532h
News

'We Have a Good Atmosphere' - Kepa Arrizabalaga Comments on Chelsea's Team Morale

30 minutes ago
Gallagher x Gilmour
News

Report: Chelsea Make Decisions Over Conor Gallagher & Billy Gilmour's Roles in Thomas Tuchel's Side

1 hour ago
imago1007861251h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Support Thomas Tuchel in Transfer Market

1 hour ago
imago1002913459h
News

'We Stuck to Our Plan' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Real Madrid Admission After Champions League Win

2 hours ago
imago1007434315h
News

Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Fitness News Ahead of Leicester City Clash

2 hours ago
imago1007576529h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Would 'Not Object' to Hakim Ziyech Departure

3 hours ago
imago1007051631h (1)
Match Coverage

Leicester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

3 hours ago