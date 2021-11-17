Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants Chelsea Stay Despite 'Slap in the Face' Contract Offer

Antonio Rudiger is prioritising stay at Chelsea beyond next summer despite 'slap in the face' contract talks, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is set to leave next summer on a free transfer with his contract currently due to expire at the end of the season.

Rudiger has been in talks with Chelsea over a new deal but the club aren't yet willing to match his wage demands of £200,000-a-week.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

As per SPORTBILD, Rudiger believes the offer of €8.5 million per season from Chelsea was a 'slap in the face' as talks over an extension continue.

However, the German wants to remain with the Blues despite the unhappy feeling towards the club.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are two clubs who have been linked with Rudiger. They will be able to speak to him from January 1 if no deal is agreed with Chelsea prior to the New Year.

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Rudiger offered an update on his future while on international duty this month.

"For now I am only concentrating on what is happening right now. I owe that to the club, the coach and the team.

"I’m currently only focused on Chelsea. We’ll see what happens."

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen are all also out of contract at the end of the season.

