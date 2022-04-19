Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants to Make Decision on Chelsea Future By End of April

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger wants to make a decision on his future by the end of the month, according to reports.

The defender's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with a real possibility that he leaves on a free transfer.

As per the Athletic, Rudiger wants to make a decision on his future by the end of April.

imago1011309786h

He has been able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with non-English sides since January but is yet to put pen to paper on a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The report states that the centre-back wants to make a decision on his future by the end of this month but this could cause problems for Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The club cannot discuss terms with him at present due to still being under UK government sanctions relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and whilst the sale process nears its conclusion, Rudiger's decision could come too soon

imago1011396748h

The German could wait until the takeover is complete but even then, there are no guarantees that the new owners will offer him an improvement on previous deals that Chelsea tabeled.

The role of Thomas Tuchel could still play a crucial part as the Athletic continue to state that their relationship is described as extremely strong. Rudiger has not felt this kind of connection with any Chelsea coach since he joined the Blues. 

He is also reportedly aware of the affection the Chelsea fans have for him, singing his name on a weekly basis and would not want to act hastily to damage this relationship.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds, but time is running out for Rudiger and Chelsea to sort out the contract issues if he is to make a decision by the end of the month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011309786h
News

Report: Real Madrid Assessing Antonio Rudiger Transfer Following Champions League Performance for Chelsea

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011384623h
News

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish Drops Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek & Conor Gallagher Transfer Hint

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011382064h
News

Mason Mount Proud of Chelsea Goal Involvements After Crystal Palace Triumph

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011384473h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Heaps Praise on Chelsea Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010111309h
News

Conor Gallagher: I Wanted to Be Part of FA Cup Clash for Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011394016h
News

Crystal Palace Midfielder James McArthur Identifies Reason for FA Cup Semi-Final Loss to Chelsea

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011384473h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Praises Chelsea Academy Stars After FA Cup Semi-Final Victory

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1011381604h
News

Six Chelsea Players Named in FA Cup Team of the Semi-Finals Following Crystal Palace Win

By Nick Emms15 hours ago