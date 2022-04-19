Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants to Make Decision on Chelsea Future By End of April

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger wants to make a decision on his future by the end of the month, according to reports.

The defender's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with a real possibility that he leaves on a free transfer.

As per the Athletic, Rudiger wants to make a decision on his future by the end of April.

He has been able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with non-English sides since January but is yet to put pen to paper on a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The report states that the centre-back wants to make a decision on his future by the end of this month but this could cause problems for Chelsea.

The club cannot discuss terms with him at present due to still being under UK government sanctions relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and whilst the sale process nears its conclusion, Rudiger's decision could come too soon

The German could wait until the takeover is complete but even then, there are no guarantees that the new owners will offer him an improvement on previous deals that Chelsea tabeled.

The role of Thomas Tuchel could still play a crucial part as the Athletic continue to state that their relationship is described as extremely strong. Rudiger has not felt this kind of connection with any Chelsea coach since he joined the Blues.

He is also reportedly aware of the affection the Chelsea fans have for him, singing his name on a weekly basis and would not want to act hastily to damage this relationship.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds, but time is running out for Rudiger and Chelsea to sort out the contract issues if he is to make a decision by the end of the month.

