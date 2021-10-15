Report: Antonio Rudiger Makes Chelsea Decision Over Future Amid 'Disrespectful' Contract Offer

Antonio Rudiger wants to remain at Chelsea beyond next summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is set to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season with his contract expiring next June, and no agreement has been reached over an extension.

Rudiger is happy at Chelsea, admitting earlier this month: "I feel good where I am now."

But talks with Chelsea have stalled as the two parties remain in a standoff over their stances for a new contract.

Chelsea made an initial offer to Rudiger but it was seen as 'disrespectful' by the centre-back and rejected, as per Sport1 in Germany.

But there is hope for Chelsea. The report states Rudiger wants to renew in west London because he is playing 'stronger than ever' under boss Thomas Tuchel.

However, he will 'force' the club into making a final decision before the end of the year, so time is running out for the Blues.

Tuchel remained calm when asked about Rudiger's future last month but as they hours, days and weeks pass, he will no doubt be becoming more restless and nervous about the future of his defender.

"I hope that they will find the solutions," Tuchel said. "It’s not only between coaches and players and what we wish for. At the moment it is between the club, the player and the agent."

He added: "We hope they find solutions and everything I can say, like you said, he has played excellently since a long time and is very consistent on a high level.

"He is very calm, focused. It is not a distraction for him. Everything is in place. Give the things the time they need, sometimes it is longer and sometimes it is fast. It is nothing new. No news from my side."

