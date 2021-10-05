Report: Antonio Rudiger Won't Make Decision Over Chelsea Future Before January

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger won't decide on his future until after January, according to reports.

Rudiger is yet to agree or finalise his future beyond next summer with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old is seen as a key member of the Blues squad by Thomas Tuchel and the Chelsea boss is 'desperate' to keep hold of the defender. It has seen him reportedly take action, urging the board to resolve his future to tie him down.

Rudiger was reportedly offered a £125,000-a-week contract in the summer but he rejected it after expressing his disappointment at the offer despite the increase in pay.

He wants around £200,000-a-week but talks are now on hold, as per Sky Germany, and no decision will be made until the new year.

Juventus have 'tried hard' recently to try to lure him to Turin, while links to Bayern Munich remain on the surface.

Rudiger provided an update on his future whilst away with the Germany national team.

"It honours you," he replied to the Bayern links. "But I don't allow myself to be distracted too much myself. Because I have certain obligations to my club and that is to perform. But it also shows that you have done a lot right in the past months and years."

Time is running out for Chelsea. Real Madrid and PSG are also keeping a close eye and will be able to agree a pre-contract with the defender in January.

