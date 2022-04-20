Skip to main content
Report: Antonio Rudiger's Agent Contacts Real Madrid Ahead of Potential Chelsea Exit

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger's agent has contacted La Liga side Real Madrid ahead of his Blues contract expiry, according to reports.

The German international is out of contract at the end of the season and has been able to talk to overseas clubs regarding a free transfer at the end of the season since January.

However, nothing has come to light as of yet and Rudiger's future remains unsolved ahead of June's contract expiry.

imago1011309786h

The Blues are unable to offer their defender an extension after Roman Abramovich listed the club for sale and restrictions were placed on Chelsea due to his sanctioning by the UK Government and European Union.

As per journalist Mario Cortenega, via Madrid Xtra, Rudiger's agents have now contacted Real Madrid and Los Blancos are 'studying his signing'.

This comes following reports that Rudiger wanted to make his decision by the end of April.

imago1011396748h

This could be a problem for Chelsea, who have still not been taken over as Raine Group look to submit their preferred bidder to the UK Government ahead of May.

Rudiger's was pictured in meetings with Los Blancos' rivals, Barcelona, but it appears that he has now reached out to Real Madrid in order to try and force a move through to Spain.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds, but time is running out for Rudiger and Chelsea to sort out the contract issues if he is to make a decision by the end of the month.

imago1011385950h
