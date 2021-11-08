Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Contract Extension 'Still Possible' Despite Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & PSG Interest

    Author:

    Antonio Rudiger could still sign a contract extension at Chelsea despite interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

    The defender's contract expires at the end of the season, meaning he is free to speak to foreign clubs from January.

    However, as per Dharmesh Sheth, Rudiger's contract extension at Chelsea is 'still possible'.

    This news comes after reports that Rudiger 'likes' Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

    Read More

    Los Blancos had previously been reported as 'happy to wait' for Rudiger until the end of the season when he becomes a free agent.

    Chelsea are reported to already be making alternative plans to replace Rudiger should they begin next season without the Germany international at the club.

    However, the club will be helpful that Rudiger signs a new deal at Stamford Bridge as the defender admits that he is 'happy' at the club.

    imago1007861450h

    He said: "The most important thing is that I feel happy here.

    "I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy. About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears.

    "It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks. There was a talk between Marina (Granovskaia) and my agent.

    "We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation. This is not in my mind. I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning."

