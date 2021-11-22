Report: Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Exit 'Ever More Likely' Amid Real Madrid Interest

Antonio Rudiger leaving Chelsea on a free transfer this summer is 'looking ever more likely', according to reports in England.

The defender has attracted attention from several European giants such as Real Madrid as his contract expires next summer.

And as per Goal, Rudiger is looking likely to depart before the start of next season.

The report states that Chelsea are relutant to offer Rudiger the terms wanted, therefore his departure is looking ever more likely.

This comes as a surprise after Thomas Tuchel revealed he was hoping for a happy ending in the contract negotiations with the German defender.

He said:"It can happen these days (contract stand-offs) but it does not effect his mentality, it doesn’t affect his quality, it doesn’t effect his behaviour.

"He is fully committed to Chelsea right now and I am absolutely sure he feels the trust, respect and love from the club and spectators.

"For me, he is a big competitor and he is exactly the right spot. He is in the most competitive league and at a club where winning matters, so let’s be a bit patient and hopefully we have a happy end."

The Blues will need to act quick as Rudiger can open talks with foreign clubs ahead of a free transfer in January if his contract situation remains unsolved.

