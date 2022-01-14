Report: Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Stay 'Possible' Amid PSG & Real Madrid Interest

The prospect of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger remaining at the club are described as 'possible', according to reports.

The defender's current deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the current campaign, with Rudiger heavily linked with moves abroad.

However, as per Mail Sport, it is still possible that the 28-year-old signs a contract extension with Thomas Tuchel's side.

IMAGO / Colorsport

This comes after positive reports for the Blues as Rudiger is 'ready to listen' to Chelsea's contract offer as Tuchel's side prepare an improved offer for their man.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus have all been linked with the Germany international, and it appeared a departure was inevitable once the 2021/22 season concludes.

However, it is still possible that the 28-year-old extends his stay at Stamford Bridge, where he has played some of his best football in his career.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking after Chelsea's 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, Rudiger admitted that he is enjoying his football at the club.

"I am enjoying it," he said. "It's about chapters. I enjoy chapters. So far, it's the best time of my career." he said.

It was originally reported that the player was after a salary of £200,000-a-week, which was £60,000-a-week more than what Chelsea had offered him.

With Chelsea prepared to re-open talks, Blues fans will be hoping that the club can find an agreement with their defender, who has been in fine form since Tuchel's arrival at the club last year.

