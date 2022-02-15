Report: Antonio Rudiger's Future Depends on Chelsea as He Demands 'Important Salary'

Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea future depends on the club as he 'wants an important salary', according to reports.

The 28-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season, with Chelsea keen to extend.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, he wants an important salary and Chelsea must decide on his future or lose him.

IMAGO / PA Images

Rudiger, who is attracting heavy interest from abroad, is reportedly holding out for in excess of £200,000-a-week as he looks to sign likely the last big deal of his career.

Chelsea's latest offer of around £200,000-a-week was knocked back by the Germany international but there is hope that an agreement can be reached.

However, the club will have to match his demands to have any hope of him staying at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of the season.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was recently reported that Thomas Tuchel is 'desperate' to hold onto Rudiger amid speculation he may leave the club.

He is willing to listen to the offers that Chelsea may propose to him as they look to keep one of their most crucial players.

Thomas Tuchel shared his thoughts on the situation last month after a series of fantastic performances from the defender.

He said: "Everybody knows (the situation - he is out of contract at the end of the season), let's wait and see. Of course (we are confident of keeping him). We have things to offer and he is the player he is in a Chelsea shirt and a Chelsea environment. He knows that very well.”

