Report: Antonio Rudiger's Future is 'Open' Amid Contract Talks with Chelsea

The defender's future is in the balance.
Antonio Rudiger's future at Chelsea appears to be uncertain with less than a year left on his Blues contract.

The 28-year-old has been impressive under Thomas Tuchel, who wants to keep the defender.

As per Sport 1, Rudiger's future is 'open' as his agent negotiates a new deal with Chelsea.

Sahr Senesie, Rudiger's agent and brother, is negotiating a new contract with Marina NGranovskaiai but wants to take his time over deciding whether he extends his deal at Stamford Bridge or looks to move elsewhere.

From January Rudiger will be allowed to speak to other clubs regarding a move as a free agent next summer.

Several clubs are interested in signing the defender, who was nominated for UEFA Defender of the Season.

The report lists Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain as serious contenders for the German, as the club have utilisted the free agent market over the past summer. The French club signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnaruma on free transfers this summer.

Spanish rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also interested in acquiring Rudiger for free next summer and could battle for his signature on a free transfer.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich could look to bring the 28-year-old back to Germany after departing Stuttgart to sign for Chelsea under Antonio Conte.

Sport1 continue to confirm that 'everything is open at the moment' so it remains to be seen as to whether Rudiger will sign on with the Blues or look to move abroad at the end of his current deal.

