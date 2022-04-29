Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger's move to Real Madrid will not be announced before the end of the season as an agreement is set to be signed.

This comes after Thomas Tuchel confirmed his star centre-back would be leaving Chelsea after his side's 1-0 win over West Ham.

As per Fabrizio Romano, there will be no announcement regarding his departure before the end of the season but the agreement is set to be signed within the 'next few days'.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Italian journalist reports that the deal will be signed and he will be under contract until 2026 in Spain.

Los Blancos are set to make an announcement after the season ends and when Rudiger's contract expires, at the end of June, as they have secured the services of the 29-year-old.

Tuchel admitted that 'nobody likes' Rudiger's departure but that Chelsea will have to deal with the departure.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"He gives confidence in the dressing room, a great character and leader. He is available for 90% of the matches and plays on an outstanding level and gives confidence if you play next to him, around him. He takes sometimes the focus towards him, away from others, takes and loves responsibility," he said.

“I don’t think anybody likes it. He is a huge factor in our one and a half seasons together. I don’t think anybody likes this decision. We have to accept it and will accept it. Like it or not, there will be life at Chelsea after Toni. For him and for us it is the most important thing to end like it started and has been, on the highest level. This is where the focus needs to be.”

The German will be hoping to lift the FA Cup at the end of his spell at Chelsea as they face Liverpool on May 14.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube