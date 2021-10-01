October 1, 2021
Report: Antonio Rudiger's 'Realistic' Chelsea Contract Demands Revealed

Antonio Rudiger remains realistic over his demands to Chelsea during contract extension talks, according to reports. 

The 28-year-old's deal is set to expire at the end of the season and the parties are 'no closer' to agreeing a new contract. 

Rudiger is attracting the interest of clubs across Europe, including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

sipa_35236755

Rudiger is currently on around £100,000-a-week, outside of the top 10 earners at the club. As per the Athletic, they offered him a minor raise but that was rejected, with Rudiger 'disappointed' at the offer. 

His first choice is to remain at Chelsea but he is holding out for around £200,000-a-week, despite reports of demands of £400,000-a-week.

The Chelsea defender is staying 'realistic' but as time goes on, it becomes increasingly uncertain if he will remain a Blue next summer.

sipa_35323875

He is able to agree a pre-contract in January if he still hasn't penned an extension by then. Both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are ready to meet Rudiger's contract demands which puts the pressure on Chelsea to increase their offer.

Last month, Thomas Tuchel remained calm over Rudiger's future at the club.

"I hope that they will find the solutions," he said. "It’s not only between coaches and players and what we wish for. At the moment it is between the club, the player and the agent."

