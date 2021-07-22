Report: Amrando Broja Could Stay at Chelsea Next Season if Blues Fail in Striker Pursuit

The youngster could be sticking around next season.

Chelsea youngster Armando Broja is at the 'front of the queue' for a promotion to the first team squad should the Blues not sign a striker this summer, according to reports.

The news comes after the Albanian signed a new long-term deal with the club.

As per Goal, Broja is in pole position to join the Chelsea first team squad if the Blues fail in their pursuit to bring in another forward.

Broja impressed on loan at Vitesse Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA

Chelsea have previously been linked with Tottenham's Harry Kane and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku as their search for a goalscorer continues, with Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Erling Haaland their dream target.

However, a deal for either of the three could prove difficult this summer.

Dortmund are looking to keep Haaland at the club and could demand upwards of £150 million. Tottenham are wary of doing business with London rivals Chelsea and Lukaku has opened up on his desire to stay in Milan for another season.

Chelsea's primary three targets may be unavailable this summer Photos by Sipa USA

Therefore, Chelsea could turn to one of their own and hand Broja the chance to impress and chase their forwad targets next season.

The Albanian has followed in the footsteps of academy graduate Mason Mount, who himself spent a season in the Eredevisie after emerging through the ranks in west London.

The 19-year-old Broja netted 11 goals in 34 competitions in all competitions last season and scored during Chelsea's 6-1 pre-season thrashing of Peterborough and could be in line to stay at Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season.

What did Broja say?

On signing his new contract, Broja said: "I am really excited to be signing a new contract with Chelsea. Having come through the Academy here it was a special moment for me to make my first-team debut last year, before gaining further experience on loan at Vitesse last season. I want to build on these foundations and I am really looking forward to progressing and making an impact at Chelsea in the years to come."

