Report: Armando Broja Makes Southampton Decision Amid Chelsea Future Rumours

Chelsea's on-loan striker Armando Broja will wait until the end of the season to decide on his Southampton future as he wishes to see if Thomas Tuchel will give him a chance at his boyhood club, according to reports.

The Albanian international has been in fine form for the Saints this season during his first Premier League loan spell.

And as per Goal, he will wait until the end of the season before deciding whether to depart the club.

The report states that Broja will top Southampton's shortlist but is likely to wait until the end of the season to see if he will be given a chance at Chelsea.

Chelsea are believed to be expecting other bids for Broja during this year's summer transfer window due to his form for Southampton, with the club reportedly being 'braced for multiple offers'.

The Saints are set to launch a transfer bid for the forward but Ralph Hasenhuttl's side could wait until the summer to make their move.

The German manager confirmed his interest in bringing Broja to the club on a permanent, as he said: "I know that his family is very, very keen that he is with us and they have absolutely confirmed that he should stay longer with us.

“Then it’s also about Chelsea and what they want. There are a lot of talks to be had. But Martin (Semmens) is on this and Broja should concentrate on his game.”

Also interested in the 20-year-old are West Ham United, who are reportedly plotting a late-window move to seal a deal for the forward.

However, it appears Broja will wait to be see if he will be given a chance at Stamford Bridge.

