Report: Armando Broja Set to Be Offered New Five-Year Contract

Chelsea youngster Armando Broja is set to be handed a new long-term contract this summer, according to reports.

The 19-year-old spent the season on loan at Vitesse last year in the Eredivisie and had another successful campaign. He netted 11 goals in 34 competitions in all competitions.

But his loan spell in the Netherlands is now over and once his summer break ends, he will return to Chelsea.

On his return, he is expected to be given a fresh extension by the Blues.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Broja will be handed a new five-year contract until June 2026.

Chelsea are 'working on' finalising a new long-term contract for the Albanian forward.

It's also claimed he will return to Chelsea pre-season and be involved in Thomas Tuchel's first-team setup.

Broja has already made his Premier League debut for the Chelsea brief, albeit being extremely brief. Frank Lampard handed the teenager four minutes during the 4-0 win over Everton back in March 2020.

What has Armando Broja said?

Back in March, the Albanian centre-forward reflected on training with the first-team, including forwards Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham. A taste of what is to come for the youngster.

“You can tell the tempo straight away. Everyone was at the top of their game. You learn from some of the best. You develop even by watching them. I learned how I can get past this defender or that defender. I’d watch things (Olivier) Giroud or Tammy Abraham did. We’d do a shooting drill and I’d pick up little movements."

