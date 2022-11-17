Report: Armando Broja To Return To Cobham To Assess Ankle Injury

Broja started Albania's friendly against Italy yesterday but was brought off after 51 minutes with an ankle injury.

The Albanians took a surprise lead against the reigning European champions - who will be missing out on their second consecutive World Cup - but came out 3-1 losers, with goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Vincenzo Grifo turning the score in the Italians' favour.

Di Lorenzo equalised for Italy midway through the second half IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

There was no immediate concern post-match regarding Broja's injury, but he will return to Cobham in the next few days to assess the issue, in the hope there is no further damage.

Broja was substituted early in the second half with his injury IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

If there is any more issues with his injury, Broja and Chelsea will be relieved that the World Cup break gives him a four week stretch to recover so that he can be fully fit for the Blues' first league game back after Qatar, on the 27th December against Bournemouth.

With the return to Cobham, Broja will miss his nation's next friendly against Armenia on Saturday afternoon.

