Report: Arsen Zakharyan To Change Citizenship

Report: Arsen Zakharyan To Change Citizenship

Dinamo Zagreb's Arsen Zakharyan is attempting to become an Armenian citizen to help facilitate a transfer.

Arsen Zakharyan was heavily linked to a move to Chelsea over the summer, but the current circumstances surrounding his club and country made a transfer very hard to finalize. According to reports, he is undertaking steps to deal with this.

Kirill Belsky has come out with the claim that, in December, the midfielder will be traveling to Armenia in an attempt to become an Armenian citizen. His Russian citizenship would have made it difficult to receive a UK work visa, hence the sudden desire to switch.

There is currently thought to be no intention on the player's part to switch from representing Russia to representing Armenia, though this is not really of importance to Chelsea and to his future at the club level.

Under Todd Boehly, the Blues have made a concerted effort to bring in young talent from abroad, something that Zakharyan certainly qualifies as. Should he succeed in changing his citizenship, look for Chelsea to potentially make a move for his services in January. 

