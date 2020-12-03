Arsenal are reportedly eyeing former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri if they decide to part company with Mikel Arteta.

Arteta's side have struggled this season so far in the Premier League, currently sitting in 14th position, despite signing the likes of Thomas Partey and former Blues winger Willian.

Now they could be turning to another ex-Chelsea man in the name of Maurizio Sarri as their new manager.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

As per a report in Italy from StadioSport via Sport Witness, Sarri is the 'first name on the list' for the Gunners to replace Arteta who is 'getting closer to being sacked'.

Sarri's record in his one-year spell in England was impressive - a third place finish whilst winning the Europa League.

Arsenal have had a habit of taking players from Chelsea, with David Luiz and Petr Cech the other recent acquisitions, but it appears the Gunners could be ready to turn to another ex-Blues man to try to salvage the sinking ship in north London.

