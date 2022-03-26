Report: AS Roma Must Consult Chelsea to Sell Tammy Abraham Before 2023 Buy-Back Clause

Serie A side AS Roma must consult Chelsea if they wish to sell Tammy Abraham before his buy-back clause becomes active in 2023, according to reports.

This comes as it was reported that Abraham hopes to return to Chelsea one day amid interest from top European and Premier League clubs.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport via Get Football News Italy, Roma would have to consult Chelsea if they wanted to sell Abraham before his buy-back clause activates in 2023.

The report continues to sugges that Jose Mourinho's side are not considering letting him go this summer.

Abraham is considered a key part of the side and valued by former Blue Mourinho in Rome.

The repport states that in an event of a sale before Chelsea’s buy-back gets activated, the Giallorossi would have to consult Chelsea about a sale.

It was previously reported that Roma could be tempted to sell for close to their valuation of €100 million but Chelsea's clause could complicate things for the Rome side.

AS Roma president Tiago Pinto confirmed the buy-back clause and the Italian side's desire to keep Abraham in Rome after a fine first season in Italy.

"There’s a buy back clause into Abraham contract but it’s not gonna be valid this summer - I’m not even worried, we’re happy with Tammy and he’s doing great.”

In his two seasons in the Chelsea first team, with the forward being introduced under the management of Frank Lampard, Abraham featured 82 times for the Blues and scored 30 goals, as well as picking up 12 assists.

The 24-year-old was also part of the Champions League winning squad from last season, getting three goal contributions on the road to success in Porto in May.



He could return to England in the future if he keeps up his fine form over the coming years.

