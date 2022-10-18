Skip to main content
Report: Aston Villa Considering 'Ambitious' Thomas Tuchel Approach

Should Steven Gerrard be sacked, Aston Villa may potentially approach ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Rumors are swirling regarding the future of Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard and, should the club decide to make a change, one of their reported targets will be someone Blues fans are very familiar with. 

According to Matt Law, the Aston Villa boss is on the hot seat following Chelsea's 2-0 victory at Villa Park last weekend. He needs to improve his results quickly but reportedly even a successive run of wins might not be enough to keep him in place. 

Steven Gerrard

Should Gerrard be relieved of his duties, the first person they plan to target is ex-Tottenham man Mauricio Pochettino. They recognize the likely difficulty they will face to convince the Argentine to join, given his previous Champions League experience at Spurs and PSG.

Should this approach fail, the club has an even more ambitious target: Thomas Tuchel. At face value, it seems highly unlikely the German would be interested in getting back into football at Villa Park, but stranger things have certainly happened. 

Thomas Tuchel vs Dinamo Zagreb

Given his pedigree and accomplishments, it is a certainty that Tuchel will be of interest to any club in need of a manager. It seems Aston Villa can now be added to the list of potential landing spots for him.

