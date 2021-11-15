Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Atletico Madrid Concerned Over Lack of Saul Niguez Playing Time at Chelsea

    Author:

    Atletico Madrid are concerned over the lack of playing time handed to Saul Niguez during his time on loan at Chelsea so far this season.

    The midfielder joined Thomas Tuchel's side on transfer deadline day but has struggled to get regular first team minutes.

    However, as per AS, Atletico are unhappy with Saul's current game time.

    imago1007659896h (1)

    The report states that Chelsea are unlikely to exercise their option to buy Saul next summer and with Ruben Loftus-Cheek finding his feet at Chelsea and Conor Gallagher impressing on loan, it is justified.

    The report continues to state that an 'option of a change of scenery is on the table' but Atletico Madrid do not want to take him back into their squad due to their salary limit.

    They had to offload Saul in order to make room for Antoine Griezmann in the summer, so cannot afford to bring him back.

    Read More

    imago1007587338h

    The Spaniards will be hoping that the situation improves as Saul looks to earn his place in the Chelsea side.

    However, it will be difficult as Tuchel's team sit top of the Premier League table and have a wealth of options in the middle of the park.

    Going into the new year, there will be an opportunity to impress as Chelsea travel to the Club World Cup

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007585105h
    News

    Report: Atletico Madrid Concerned Over Lack of Saul Niguez Playing Time at Chelsea

    1 minute ago
    imago1007760639h
    Transfer News

    Report: Inter Milan Withdraw Antonio Rudiger Interest Due to Wage Demands

    31 minutes ago
    imago0045289887h
    News

    Report: Chelsea Set For Huge Pay Day Ahead of USA TV Deal

    1 hour ago
    imago1006284918h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Express Interest in Angers' Mohamed-Ali Cho Ahead of Summer Transfer

    1 hour ago
    imago1007917197h
    Transfer News

    Jules Kounde Putting Failed Chelsea Move in the Past

    2 hours ago
    imago1008035380h
    News

    Cesar Azpilicueta Hits Back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic After Flooring Chelsea Defender During Spain vs Sweden

    2 hours ago
    imago1008028827h
    News

    Kai Havertz Makes Germany Statement Ahead of Chelsea's Clash vs Leicester City

    3 hours ago
    imago1007992773h
    News

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Monday 15 November

    3 hours ago