Report: Atletico Madrid Concerned Over Lack of Saul Niguez Playing Time at Chelsea

Atletico Madrid are concerned over the lack of playing time handed to Saul Niguez during his time on loan at Chelsea so far this season.

The midfielder joined Thomas Tuchel's side on transfer deadline day but has struggled to get regular first team minutes.

However, as per AS, Atletico are unhappy with Saul's current game time.

The report states that Chelsea are unlikely to exercise their option to buy Saul next summer and with Ruben Loftus-Cheek finding his feet at Chelsea and Conor Gallagher impressing on loan, it is justified.

The report continues to state that an 'option of a change of scenery is on the table' but Atletico Madrid do not want to take him back into their squad due to their salary limit.

They had to offload Saul in order to make room for Antoine Griezmann in the summer, so cannot afford to bring him back.

The Spaniards will be hoping that the situation improves as Saul looks to earn his place in the Chelsea side.

However, it will be difficult as Tuchel's team sit top of the Premier League table and have a wealth of options in the middle of the park.

Going into the new year, there will be an opportunity to impress as Chelsea travel to the Club World Cup

