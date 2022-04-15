Report: Aurelien Tchouameni 'Remains a Focus' for Chelsea Ahead of Upcoming Summer Transfer Window

AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni 'remains a focus' for Chelsea as they prepare for the upcoming summer transfer window, according to reports.

Despite the Blues being unable to sign or sell any players as of late due to sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich, they are still looking ahead to the summer.

They have been linked with a number of players over the last few months, with Tchouameni being a long-term target for the reigning World and European Champions.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea's scouting team are still keeping tabs on the 22-year-old Frenchman, with a move to West London being a real possibility.

It is believed that manager Thomas Tuchel also 'loves' Declan Rice of West Ham, who used to be in the Blues' academy, as well as Conor Gallagher, who has been on loan at Crystal Palace for the course of the season.

However recent reports have suggested that Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit for Tchouameni, with La Liga giants Real Madrid believed to be in advanced negotiations for the midfielder.

It has also been speculated that he would prioritise a move to the Spanish capital over one to the Blues, but the latter would be able to 'offer him more money'.

Tchouameni has made 89 appearances in all competitions for Monaco since he joined in 2020, with six goals and six assists to his name.

Chelsea will be able to sign new players once their takeover has been completed, with the shortlist now being made up of three bidders after the Ricketts family withdrew their offer for the club.

