Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Aurelien Tchouameni 'Remains a Focus' for Chelsea Ahead of Upcoming Summer Transfer Window

AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni 'remains a focus' for Chelsea as they prepare for the upcoming summer transfer window, according to reports. 

Despite the Blues being unable to sign or sell any players as of late due to sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich, they are still looking ahead to the summer. 

They have been linked with a number of players over the last few months, with Tchouameni being a long-term target for the reigning World and European Champions.

imago1009921497h

According to The Athletic, Chelsea's scouting team are still keeping tabs on the 22-year-old Frenchman, with a move to West London being a real possibility.

It is believed that manager Thomas Tuchel also 'loves' Declan Rice of West Ham, who used to be in the Blues' academy, as well as Conor Gallagher, who has been on loan at Crystal Palace for the course of the season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However recent reports have suggested that Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit for Tchouameni, with La Liga giants Real Madrid believed to be in advanced negotiations for the midfielder.

It has also been speculated that he would prioritise a move to the Spanish capital over one to the Blues, but the latter would be able to 'offer him more money'.

imago1010882705h

Tchouameni has made 89 appearances in all competitions for Monaco since he joined in 2020, with six goals and six assists to his name.

Chelsea will be able to sign new players once their takeover has been completed, with the shortlist now being made up of three bidders after the Ricketts family withdrew their offer for the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011273332h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Now is a Crucial Time for Timo Werner to Turn His Chelsea Fortunes Around

By Rob Calcutt31 minutes ago
imago1010787213h
News

'Very Tough to Play Against' - Thomas Tuchel Hails Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011277328h
News

Inside Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Dressing Room Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final vs Crystal Palace

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011270944h
Features/Opinions

Comment: New Chelsea Owners Need to Give Thomas Tuchel Keys to Unlocking Long-Term Blues Glory

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011278052h (1)
News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Conversation With Conor Gallagher at Restaurant Ahead of Semi-Final Clash

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011268047h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona 'Hesitant' to Make Summer Move for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011266569h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Director's Eugene Tenenbaum's UK Government Sanctioning

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011270192h
News

Thomas Tuchel Defends Chelsea's Decision to Sell Promising Youngsters Livramento & Guehi

By Nick Emms4 hours ago