November 26, 2021
Report: Ballon d'Or Winner Chosen as Chelsea Stars Miss Out on Prestigious Award

Author:

Lionel Messi will claim his seventh Ballon d'Or award, according to reports.

The awards ceremony is on Monday 29th November, but the winner has been confirmed, as per the latest claims in Spain. 

Journalist Matteo Moretto has stated Messi will be the recipient of the award and said 'his friends already know'.

Chelsea have five stars nominated for the award among the 30-man shortlist. They are Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku.

Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski were thought to be among the frontrunners for the award, but it appears they have been beaten by Messi. 

After five of his players were shortlisted, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel was asked about their nominations. He wasn't worried about the individual accolades.

"I’m not into these single, individual awards," said Tuchel last month.

"We were a strong club and the guys were a strong team in every single game. That gave us the possibility to reach a big final and win it, and this gives us the possibility to have players on this list of 30 incredible names."

Tuchel added: "I’m super happy when there are five names for us, it shows it is valued and that the guys did a good job and are in the spotlight. I hope one of our players gets it, it will increase the confidence and everything you need to become a good player."

