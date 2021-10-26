Report: Ballon d'Or Winner Decided as Chelsea Players Await Fate

The winner of the Ballon d'Or for 2021 has now been decided ahead of the presentation of the award on 29 November.

Chelsea have five players nominated including Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta and Romelu Lukaku.

They will learn their fate at the end of next month but the award has already been voted for, according to reports.

Francefootball via theMadridZone reported rthat the winner has now been decided and there are 35 days to wait until it is announced.

Jorginho is most likely to lift the trophy out of the Blues nominated as the Italian lifted the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea before winning Euro 2020 with his country just a month later.

When asked to comment on his nomination recently, Jorginho admitted it felt unreal to be up for the award.

“It’s, if I had to say a word, unreal,” said Jorginho. “Because my dream was just to be a professional footballer and then things started to happen and I kept believing and working really hard.”

“It’s hard to keep it (thoughts about the Ballon d’Or) out because there’s a lot going on about it and a lot of people saying these things, which I appreciate a lot,” he said. “But I try to not think that much because then I lose focus on other important things we are fighting for. I just try to wait and see what’s going to happen.”

The 29-year-old will be hoping that he has done enough to win the award after a fantastic season under Thomas Tuchel last campaign, rounded off with being crowned a double European Champion.

