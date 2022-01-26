Report: Chelsea Remain Interested in Signing Barcelona's Sergino Dest

Chelsea are continuing to monitor Barcelona defender Sergino Dest as a loan target this month, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel has had to cope with the absence of two key players in recent weeks and months - Ben Chilwell and Reece James, both of whom occupy the wing-back roles.

At the beginning of January, Chelsea assessed their options and tried to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon, but the Ligue 1 club were reluctant to do so despite a £3 million compensation offer being proposed.

As the window went on, the club outsourced possible options with Lucas Digne eyed, but he made a permanent switch to Aston Villa.

Dest became an option for the Blues, and as per the Athletic, the USMNT star is still a target for Tuchel's side this month.

But the report states that because James is close to returning following a hamstring tear, as well as Malang Sarr showing he can play at full-back and Kenedy being recalled from his Flamengo loan, Dest may not be needed this month.

As players return and the squad disruptions reduce, Tuchel knows having a full squad available could be more important than bringing signings in.

“Of course we will try to improve but if you mean do we need other players, I think we just need our whole squad," admitted the Chelsea head coach earlier this month.

“Were Liverpool able to compete last year for the title? No. The only real difference was that they were lacking Virgil Van Dijk.

“I’ve said it many times, key players are key players because they are key in everything they do and every way in which they behave.

“Our team is a strong team and I love the ambition, I love the attitude and hunger with which we are playing. We are still brave and we are still up for a good fight, and you can trust anyone you put on the pitch. It’s a pleasure to be at the sideline.

“But it’s different if, as a player, you have to fight every single day for your place, and this is not the case in our team for too long. If you have a negative test and you are fit you have huge chances of being in the line-up.”

As the final few days of the January window approach, anything can happen, but it could be end out to be a quiet month for the European champions.

