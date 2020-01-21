Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Report: Barcelona eye Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud should move for Arsenal star fail

Matt Debono

Barcelona could turn their attentions to Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud this month, if they are unable to acquire Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. 

The Spanish giants are on the hunt for a new centre-forward following the injury to Luis Suarez, who will be out for the next four months. 

Quique Setién's side have lined up Aubameyang as the preferred choice this month, but the Catalan giants do have a contingency plan should things not go as hoped initially.

Reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo suggest that Barcelona are eyeing up Olivier Giroud as a plan B option. 

The 33-year-old has been forced to sit on the sidelines and watch on due to the emergence of Tammy Abraham, and second-choice Michy Batshuayi.

Olivier Giroud has only played five times this season in the Premier League after 23 matches, after featured on 27 occasions last time out under Maurizio Sarri.

Edinson-Cavani-Linas-Montlhery-vs-PSG-Coupe-de-France-2020
Edinson Cavani of PSG has been linked with a move to Chelsea this month.Getty Images

Frank Lampard gave an update on the future of Olivier Giroud, who has also has been linked with a move to join Antonio Conte's Inter Milan in Italy. 

‘With Oli [Giroud] there’s not much more to say from last week," Lampard said on Monday ahead of Tuesday's derby with Arsenal.

"There have been discussions that he may move on but it needs to be right for all parties and there’s nothing new to report on that right now."

Clubs have just over a week to complete any remaining transfers, with the transfer window closes on January 31st at 11pm UK time.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard will drop Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea side if necessary

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has admitted he isn't scared to drop Kepa Arrizabalaga from in between the sticks for Willy Caballero.

Matt Debono

Latest transfer update on PSG forward Edinson Cavani - Chelsea and Atletico Madrid linked

Chelsea have opened talks with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain for striker Edinson Cavani this month.

Matt Debono

How to Watch/Live Stream Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.Frank Lampard's side take on the Gunners who are currently in 10th place in the league. Meanwhile Chelsea are faring much better, with ten points more the Blues currently occupy the last Champions League spot.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea versus Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday 21st January will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge

Matt Debono

Mikel Arteta's already had an effect at Arsenal, says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has highlighted the effect Mikel Arteta has had on Arsenal since arriving at the club in December.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Newcastle United defeat 'wasn’t for a lack of effort, passion or drive'

Frank Lampard has come to the defence of his side following the defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard defends Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after Newcastle defeat

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has come to the defence of Blues no.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga after the Spaniard couldn't keep out Isaac Hayden's late winner for Newcastle United at the weekend.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard on Olivier Giroud and Victor Moses' Chelsea futures

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has provided an update on the futures of Olivier Giroud and Victor Moses at Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard refuses to rule out move for PSG forward Edinson Cavani

Frank Lampard has admitted he is an admirer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, after it was announced that the Uruguayan has handed in a transfer request.

Matt Debono