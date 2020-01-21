Report: Barcelona eye Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud should move for Arsenal star fail

Barcelona could turn their attentions to Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud this month, if they are unable to acquire Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Spanish giants are on the hunt for a new centre-forward following the injury to Luis Suarez, who will be out for the next four months.

Quique Setién's side have lined up Aubameyang as the preferred choice this month, but the Catalan giants do have a contingency plan should things not go as hoped initially.

Reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo suggest that Barcelona are eyeing up Olivier Giroud as a plan B option.

The 33-year-old has been forced to sit on the sidelines and watch on due to the emergence of Tammy Abraham, and second-choice Michy Batshuayi.

Olivier Giroud has only played five times this season in the Premier League after 23 matches, after featured on 27 occasions last time out under Maurizio Sarri.

Edinson Cavani of PSG has been linked with a move to Chelsea this month. Getty Images

Frank Lampard gave an update on the future of Olivier Giroud, who has also has been linked with a move to join Antonio Conte's Inter Milan in Italy.

‘With Oli [Giroud] there’s not much more to say from last week," Lampard said on Monday ahead of Tuesday's derby with Arsenal.

"There have been discussions that he may move on but it needs to be right for all parties and there’s nothing new to report on that right now."

Clubs have just over a week to complete any remaining transfers, with the transfer window closes on January 31st at 11pm UK time.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube