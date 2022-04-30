Report: Barcelona Target Chelsea Striker as They Consider Opening Up Plan C

Barcelona are considering making a move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Catalan giants are looking to acquire a new striker in the summer and have been linked with the likes of Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski throughout the year.

Xavi Hernandez acquired a number of new players during the recent January transfer window but his pursuit for a long-term talisman isn't over yet.

IMAGO / Jones

As per MARCA, Barcelona, whose hunt for Bundesliga stars Haaland and Lewandowski is easier said than done, have now turned their attention to Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian striker has struggled to fit back in at Stamford Bridge so far this season after the European champions spend £97.5 million bringing him in.

In 23 Premier League appearances, the 28-year-old has registered just five goals and one assist, leaving his position to be assumed by 22-year-old Kai Havertz.

As a result of his lack of game time, a number of clubs across interest have shown their interest in the talisman, but manager Thomas Tuchel hasn't given up on his big money signing just yet.

IMAGO / Belga

"We wanted Romelu and we bought him because we believed in him, and still do.

"We are still working to make it better. We had a reason to spend this amount of money and he had reasons to come here and complete his Chelsea chapter. This is ongoing.

"Anything can change in the blink of an eye in football and there was already a chance to have a huge uplift here. As a striker, the story can be written quickly and differently."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube